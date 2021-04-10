Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $653,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

