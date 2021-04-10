Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Emerald were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 115.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerald alerts:

EEX stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $396.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.