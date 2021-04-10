Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

