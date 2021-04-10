Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $492.09 million, a PE ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.39.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $5,723,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

