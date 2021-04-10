Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 336 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $272.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $272.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.