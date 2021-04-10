Bath Savings Trust Co Has $15.90 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $232.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $143.01 and a 1 year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.