Bath Savings Trust Co Has $9.28 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

MCD opened at $231.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

