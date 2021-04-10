Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 441 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Balchem worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,207,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 505,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $51,943,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

