BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $21.40 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

