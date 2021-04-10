Bella Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $151.15 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00008778 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $151.15 million and $39.55 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00617547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00030752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036686 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

