Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as low as $3.54. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 201,783 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $2.04. Analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

