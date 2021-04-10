Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €70.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of ETR:S92 opened at €50.40 ($59.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €52.08 and its 200 day moving average is €51.01. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 1 year high of €71.80 ($84.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

