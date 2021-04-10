BHPCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.63 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00298502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00751624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,871.77 or 0.99163669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.45 or 0.00714598 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

