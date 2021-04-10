BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,452. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

