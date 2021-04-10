BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,452. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
