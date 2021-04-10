BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.82.

BTAI stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $881.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

