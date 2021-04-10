BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0036

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $16,175.70 and $169.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.00480367 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 544.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

