BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $5.48 billion and $1.73 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00025281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004781 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

