Blockstack Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00044924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00082461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00619462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038997 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

