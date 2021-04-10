Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $626.50 million, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

