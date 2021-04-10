Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOLIF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

BOLIF stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

