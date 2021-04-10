Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Booking were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 52.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,450.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,337.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,067.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

