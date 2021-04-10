Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at KeyCorp

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.34.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

