BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,448,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after buying an additional 448,117 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPMP remained flat at $$12.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 607,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

