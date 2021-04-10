Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post $24.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.33 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $200.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $229.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $301.83 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of EB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. 593,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,702. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

