Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $18.15. 6,377,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

