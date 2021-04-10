Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report $46.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.20 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $194.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $199.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $203.44 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $208.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.07. 40,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.