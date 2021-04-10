Brokerages Anticipate Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09).

PLSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,653. The company has a market capitalization of $568.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $45.82.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit