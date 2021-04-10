Brokerages Anticipate Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09).

PLSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,653. The company has a market capitalization of $568.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

