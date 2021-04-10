Brokerages Anticipate Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to post $77.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.81 million and the highest is $77.90 million. Talend reported sales of $68.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $327.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $198,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Talend by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLND traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.70. 153,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. Talend has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.84.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.