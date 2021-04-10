Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post sales of $37.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.81 million and the highest is $39.30 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $43.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $147.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $143.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 190,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,267. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The stock has a market cap of $872.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

