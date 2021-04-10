Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.92. Netflix reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $14.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $555.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 52 week low of $367.70 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

