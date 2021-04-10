Brokerages Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target at $19.50

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.46. 47,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,593. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.