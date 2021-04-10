Brokerages Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Target Price at $2.79

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

WLDBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from $1.60 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

WildBrain stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,637. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

