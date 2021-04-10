Brokers Issue Forecasts for FibroGen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23).

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

FibroGen stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

