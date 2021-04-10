BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 41.2% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $319.23. 4,607,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.39. The company has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

