BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.04. 1,887,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,758. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.75 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.