Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on the stock.

Burberry Group stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,044 ($26.70). The stock had a trading volume of 733,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,939.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,740.36. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The stock has a market cap of £8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 400.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57). Also, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

