Burst (BURST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.00 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Burst has a total market cap of $23.00 million and $155,805.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burst has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,118,657,905 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

