Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $34.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ELY. B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $3,111,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $27,225,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.