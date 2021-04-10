Canaan (CAN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 12th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAN opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 4.05. Canaan has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

