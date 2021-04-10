Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.04

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.04 and traded as high as C$12.03. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 416,572 shares traded.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$533.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

