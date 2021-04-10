Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

UEC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.