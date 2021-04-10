Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 7,791 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after acquiring an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

ALSN stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

