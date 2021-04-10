Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of GMS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GMS by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in GMS by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GMS by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $44.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GMS (NYSE:GMS)

