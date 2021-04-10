Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 293.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,037 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

