Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $852,000 Investment in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,242,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 138,881 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4,017.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.