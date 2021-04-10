Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of EME opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.