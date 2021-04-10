Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

