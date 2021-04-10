Canandaigua National Corp Sells 258 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist increased their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $382,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,424 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

