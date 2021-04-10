Canandaigua National Corp Sells 444 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

