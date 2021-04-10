Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGEMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CGEMY opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

